Ticket Giveaway! Blue Ridge Roller Girls season starter

When you’re the champs, how do you top that? Join the 2016 Division 2 WFTDA Champion Blue Ridge Roller Girls for a kick off of their 2017 season in which they will try to defend their title. The team is top notch, currently ranked 38 out of nearly 400 teams worldwide, so look for some razzle-dazzle on skates as they round the flat track at break-neck speed. This action packed bout will pit sister against sister as the team is divided up into the beloved old school local teams — Candy Apple Razorblades and Wham Bam Thank You Ma’ams — for a family-friendly Sunday Funday.

And if all that’s not enough for a good time, concessions will be serving up $2 beer throughout the bout.

To be entered to win a pair of tickets to the bout, just comment below by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 16.

What: Blue Ridge Roller Girls season kickoff exhibition match

Where: U.S. Cellular Center

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, doors at 4:30 p.m., bout at 5 p.m.