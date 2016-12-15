Ticket Giveaway!: Bold Rockin’ into 2017 with Vintage Vinyl

A sparkly new year is in store for the Bold Rock Hard Cider Tap Room in Mills River, and you can be there!

The cidery is hosting a dazzling ticketed event for their New Year’s Eve celebration featuring lively music from Vintage Vinyl. They’ll also be serving up 8 different styles of Bold Rock Hard Cider on tap along with a selection of local craft beers.

Your ticket includes music, appetizers from the Bold Rock Barbecue Feed Trailer (while supplies last) and a complimentary glass of Bold Rock Vintage Dry at midnight for the toast. Doors for the New Year’s Eve celebration open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and festivities will be called to order by DJ Paul Schiro at 7 p.m. Then Vintage Vinyl will cut loose with rousing sets of 60’s and 70’s rock hits before the ultimate toast to the incoming year.

You can win a pair of tickets right here through the Mountain Xpress by commenting below before noon on Thursday Dec. 22. But if you don’t win, or you don’t want to count on your luck, tickets are available at BoldRock.com or at the Cidery Tap Room.