Ticket Giveaway! Brother Wolf’s Trivia with the Queens

For two nights this weekend, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts titillating fundraisers with fabulous drag queens, presented by O.Henry’s. The one and only Lady Bunny from New York, N.Y. will be hosting the festive games with lots of special guests including drag queens, aerialists and hoopers. It should make for thoroughly entertaining evenings.

We’re giving away two pairs of tickets to night number two, “Trivia with the Queens” — 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.11, at the U.S. Cellular Center. To be entered to win a pair of tickets to the show, just comment below by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 9.