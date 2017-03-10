Ticket Giveaway! Cash’d Out at New Mountain AVL

“I hear that train a’comin’,” can’t you? Since the passing of the Man in Black, you can’t see Johnny Cash live in concert, but we all still want to. The next best thing is one of the most authentic feeling tribute bands on tour today, Cash’d Out. They’re coming to New Mountain AVL on Tuesday, March 14 and you aren’t going to want to miss it. These guys are the real deal and even impress the folks that new Cash best.

So what are you waiting for? Get in on this giveaway with two chances at a pair of tickets. Comment below by noon on Monday, March 13, to be entered to win pair of tickets.

What: Cash’d Out

Where: New Mountain AVL, 38 N. French Broad Ave.

When: 8 p.m.