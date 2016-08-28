Ticket Giveaway! Deja Fuze CD release party at Asheville Music Hall

Local progressive electro-fusion sensations Deja Fuze are dropping their new CD, “Some Sort of Green”, at a release show at Asheville Music Hall this Friday, September 2nd. You can be there, bring a friend and take the new album home for free. To help you get down and shake your tail, The Space Cowboys & the Cosmic Girls and Jamiroquai Tribute will also be in on the show.

Comment below before midnight on Wednesday, August 31 and you’ll be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets. Winners will also get a copy of the new CD, so don’t miss out. 18 years of age and over please. Good Luck!

What: Deja Fuze CD release show with The Space Cowboys & the Cosmic Girls and Jamiroquai Tribute

Where: Asheville Music Hall

When: Friday, Sept,2 2016. Doors open at 9 p.m.