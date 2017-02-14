Ticket Giveaway! Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Isis Music Hall

Posted on by Able Allen
BET DirtyDozenBB photo by Chris Monaghan

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band deserves a lot of credit for the fact that big brassy boisterous horn music remains popular today. Don’t miss your chance to see them right here in Asheville. Their infectious musical energy will have you dancing in no time. Their live shows are ever entertaining and spectacular.

To be entered to win a pair of tickets to the show, just comment below by noon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

What: Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Where: Isis Music Hall
When: Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m.

2 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway! Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Isis Music Hall

  2. Erika

    Was waiting for just the right show to catch at Isis… this could be it! Love the dirty dozen brass band!

