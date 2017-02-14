Ticket Giveaway! Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Isis Music Hall

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band deserves a lot of credit for the fact that big brassy boisterous horn music remains popular today. Don’t miss your chance to see them right here in Asheville. Their infectious musical energy will have you dancing in no time. Their live shows are ever entertaining and spectacular.

To be entered to win a pair of tickets to the show, just comment below by noon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

What: Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Where: Isis Music Hall

When: Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m.