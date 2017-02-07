Ticket Giveaway! Organic Growers School Farm-to-Table Dinner

Music, dance, food and fun. Organic Growers School’s Farm-to-Table Dinner fundraiser is geared to making their educational workshops and conferences as affordable as possible to stay accessible to home growers, gardeners and farmers. And they throw a heck of a party doing it. A tasty, 4-course diner from chef John Fleer, of Rhubarb and The Rhu will feature a pork confit on Argentinian sweet-potato guiso as well as smashed seared beets and other garden favorites.

Cailen Campbell and the Pond Brothers will provide musical entertainment during the meal.

The OGS Farm-to-Table Dinner begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Yesterday Spaces in Leicester. To be entered to win a ticket to the event, just comment below by noon on Friday, Feb. 10.