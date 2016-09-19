Ticket Giveaway! Southeast Wise Women’s Herbal Conference, Oct. 14-16

Gather Wise Women,

honor learning medicine-

heal naturally.

Southeast Wise Women’s Herbal Conference brings herbalists and teachers and seekers together at Lake Eden each October and this year Mountain Xpress is giving away two individual passes to the weekend conference.

Participants can explore the many aspects of Wise Woman wisdom through over 70 workshops and intensives that include plant walks, medicine making and the myriad aspects of holistic health–from nutrition and self-empowerment, to herbal strategies for integrative cancer therapies.

Comment on this post before midnight on Sept. 25 and you will be entered to win a free pass to the event. To win, you must be eligible to attend, and attendance is limited to women and girls (boys up to age nine may attend). For details and easy online registration visit sewisewomen.com.