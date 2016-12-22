Ticket Giveaway! The Nth Power with Dynamo at Asheville Music Hall

The relentlessly funky and soulful Nth Power believes in music as a higher power tapping into an energy that is simultaneously sexy and spiritual. They’ll make you want to move and groove. You just might get chills from their powerful performance. And they’re coming to Asheville Music Hall Dec. 29. You can be there, bring a friend and take the new album home for free. That’s right, as part of this giveaway you’ll get a signed copy of their new live album, “To Be Free.”

Dynamo is on tap for kicking off the evening. Offering energetic well blended music with a sound that’s both spontaneous and composed, they should set the tone for a fun show.

Comment below before noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and you’ll be entered to win a pair of tickets as well as a signed copy of the new CD. 21 years of age and over only, please.

What: The Nth Power with Dynamo

Where: Asheville Music Hall

When: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Don’t want to wait? Get tickets here.