Ticket Giveaway! The Vagina Monologues at The Orange Peel, Feb. 25

Posted on by Able Allen
vagina

Eve Ensler’s theatrical exploration of women’s relationships with their own bodies, The Vagina Monologues, has opened eyes and brought joy, laughter and heartbreak to people of all stripes all over the world for the last 18 years. One purpose of the Monologues is to raise funds and awareness for anti-violence groups in our local communities in an effort to end domestic and sexual violence against women. This Saturday, The Orange Peel hosts a local production to benefit Helpmate and the national V-day campaign.

To be entered to win a pair of tickets to the performance, just comment below by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23.

What: The Vagina Monologues
Where: The Orange Peel
When: Saturday, Feb. 25, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8.

One thought on “Ticket Giveaway! The Vagina Monologues at The Orange Peel, Feb. 25

