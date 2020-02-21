2020 Xpress Poetry Contest is open for submissions

Xpress announces a 2020 poetry contest in celebration of April as National Poetry Month.

Poets are asked to submit work around the theme of a famous or noteworthy person/personality in Western North Carolina (e.g., moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, WLOS anchor Darcel Grimes, 2000-era City Council candidate and thong wearer Ukiah Morrison, community developer and pioneer Isaac Dickson). Poems should be no longer than one typed page in a 12-point font and must be previously unpublished.

The contest is currently open for submissions will close at midnight on Friday, March 20. Email the poem in the body of the message or as a Doc attachment to amarshall@mountainx.com. The subject line should read “Xpress poetry contest.” Include the author’s full name and contact information in the email. Only one submission is allowed per person. There is no cost to enter.

A winning poem will be determined by a local poet of note, to be named soon. The winner will be published online and in print in our April 29 issue. The contest is not open to Xpress employees or freelance contributors.

Contact Alli Marshall at amarshall@mountainx.com with any questions.