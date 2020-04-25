Acoustic Asheville: Freekbass

Music clubs are still closed and that’s not changing any time soon, so perhaps it’s time to revisit a band that passed through the area recently.

Freekbass is based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, and brought its own brand of spiritual funk to Ambrose West back on March 5. The quartet has made a name for itself with its live shows and will be back in the area again once things return to normal.

Ahead of its headlining gig, Freekbass performed two songs from its latest album, All the Way This. All the Way That. exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Knuckle Sandwich”

“You Make Me Wanna Dance”