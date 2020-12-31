A&E Roundup: Parallel Project shares three-part series at Revolve

Throughout January, Asheville-based artists Isa Bowser and Josh Finck (aka Parallel Project) will share a three-part performance series at Revolve Gallery. Described as a “loose interpretation of the Schrödinger’s Cat thought experiment,” Supposition combines projections, CCTV video, dance and movement compositions and work by local electronic musicians to “prod the viewer to question what is true, what is real, what is alive and why it matters.”

“Dead Ringer” takes place Saturday, Jan. 9-Sunday, Jan. 10; “Tiger in the Museum” on Saturday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan. 24; and “Sense Restraint” on Saturday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Jan. 31. The live performances are intended to be experienced by two people at a time, and take place each hour on the hour, 5-9 p.m. The artists and participants will wear masks at all times. Upon arrival, there will be a short health questionnaire and temperature check. After each appointment, the space will be sanitized and aired for at least 30 minutes. Tickets are $20 per weekend and each admits two participants. revolveavl.org

New year, new art

Asheville Gallery of Art’s January show, Bringing in the Light, runs all month and features work from four new gallery members: Olga Dorenko, Rebecca Gottesman, Donny Luke and Susan Voorhees. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. ashevillegallery-of-art.com

On Friday, Jan. 1, The Oak Street Gallery (uccasheville.org) opens Through a Glass Darkly, a series of 25 images by photographer Farhad Kanuga. The photos were taken between 2012 and 2017 in London’s public housing and, according to the gallery description, “capture a sometimes shocking, sometimes heartbreaking, but honest look at the living conditions that some of our most vulnerable citizens struggling with mental illness face daily in towns and cities throughout our country.”

The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m., and the show will be up through Monday, Feb.1. There will also be a virtual celebration of Through a Glass Darkly on Tuesday, Jan. 5, complete with original songs, poems and dance. For information on how to participate in the virtual event, email admin@uccasheville.org.

Hospital tribute

The first installment in Asheville-based musician Dana Marie Seals’ multimedia Asheville Strong Trilogy debuts Friday, Jan. 1, chronicling the plight of two hospital workers in crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series stars Seals, who is also a frontline nurse, and actor Aaron Ybara, and was shot and directed by local cinematographer Brittany Jackson. Each video also features a different cover song that Seals tracked at Echo Mountain Recording with fellow local musicians Matt Smith, Aaron Price, Vic Stafford and Aynsley Porchak. The series continues in February and March.

“I wanted to make a reflection of what I have seen during this pandemic, specifically the light of essential workers being so loving and selfless during this time,” Seals says. “People need to see that beauty. In the darkness, light shines so much brighter. We all on this small crew believe in the greater good of people and hope that healing will begin.” danasealsgillian.com

Philo on fire

Each week since December 2018, local hip-hop artist Philo Reitzel (philoreitzel.bandcamp.com) has released a new original song in his “Freestyle Friday” series. Previously only available in video form, the project has now been meticulously arranged and edited by Reitzel into a 37-track album, Freestyle Friday Vol. 1.

In addition to the collection and keeping up with the series while on an extended stay in Mexico, Reitzel engineered, mixed and mastered The Fast Lane, the new hip-hop album by noted local muralist Gus Cutty. The seven-track record was produced by San Francisco-based beat-maker Brycon. guscutty.bandcamp.com