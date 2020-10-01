A&E Roundup: Tryon Film Festival goes digital

The 2020 Tryon International Film Festival is moving online for its sixth annual edition. This year’s happening begins Friday, Oct. 9, with a virtual gala and opening night film and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 11, with an online closing awards ceremony. Each film will feature a 1-2 minute intro, as well as a post-screening, 3-8 minute Zoom interview with filmmakers and/or cast members. The full program will then be available to view on-demand, Monday, Oct. 12-Monday, Oct. 19.

Among the 89 selections are Overdosed, a documentary about the impact of the opioid crisis on the small rural town of Petersburg, W. Va.; Off the Record, a short drama about a Charlotte-based reporter with a troubled past; and the immigration thriller The Flood, starring former “Game of Thrones” co-stars Lena Headey and Iain Glen.

“Although it will be sad not to have the world’s cinema elite visit our little mountain town as it has for the past five years, we have struck a balance between safety, logistics, celebration and the creativity of emerging cinema,” says Beau Menetre, festival co-founder and operations director. “By showing all of our films online, anyone on the planet with internet access will be able to see them safely.”

All-access passes are $25 and available online. TryonInternationalFilmFestival.com

Outside jams

Local musician Chris Kammerer, who performs under the name Old Sap, has curated an outdoor concert series at Camp Grier in Old Fort. Performances take place each Friday and Saturday night through the end of October, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. Upcoming Asheville-area acts include energetic ensemble BoogiTherapi (Oct. 9), fronted by vocalist Ryan Barber, and singer/songwriter Hannah Kaminer (Oct. 10). Masks are required for entry but may be removed in designated picnic areas, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic, chairs and blanket. Tickets are $15 per person or $55 for a weekend camping pass. campgrier.org/programs

Asheville-based post-punk trio Southron Rancor celebrates the release of its eponymous debut album on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., with a socially distanced show on The Grey Eagle’s patio. The band is composed of local stalwarts Paul Conrad (Drug Money; Splatterjacks) on drums, Rees Perry (Death of Analog; Chiaroscuro) on bass and vocalist Michael Smith (Chiaroscuro), who describe their music as “not unlike The National crossed with Slowdive — with some space tonk.” Seats for the performance may be reserved for $10 each via thegreyeagle.com, and the album is available for digital and vinyl purchase via the band’s website. southronrancor.com

Arty party

Creative Hub Studios launches its monthly Second Saturdays Creative Market series on Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon, during which Depot Street will be transformed into an outdoor, socially distant block party. The event features makers and artists, plus music and food trucks. Free to attend. creativehubstudios.com

Riverside entertainment

The Magnetic Theatre launches its “Magnetic in the (Smoky) Park” series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Smoky Park Supper Club. Each Tuesday at 7 p.m. in October — and possibly beyond— will feature a live, outdoor variety show, featuring comedy, theater, music and more from Asheville-area entertainers. The venue’s kitchen will be closed, but beverages will be available to purchase from its full bar. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and abide by current state safety guidelines, with mask and social distancing protocols enforced. There will also be temperature checks at the gate and hand sanitation stations on the property. Restrooms will also be available. Tickets are $15. themagnetictheatre.org

Movies under the stars

Gov. Roy Cooper’s initiation of Phase 3 on Friday, Oct. 2, allows movie theaters to open at 30% capacity or 100 seated guests (whichever is less), but for cinephiles not quite comfortable returning to indoor gatherings, two local venues are offering outdoor shows. On Saturday, Oct. 10, 7-10 p.m., Fleetwood’s hosts a screening of Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine, the recent documentary about the beloved publication and Rolling Stone rival. Seating is limited to 40 people and tickets are $10. avl.mx/8fo

In addition to its “Saturday Morning Classic Cartoons” program each weekend, Rabbit Rabbit is adding a slate of feature films. Throughout October, Monday screenings — starting with the original 1984 Ghostbusters (Oct. 5) and Beetlejuice (Oct. 12) — take place at 7 p.m., and utilize the venue’s sound system. Thursday screenings — beginning with The Nightmare Before Christmas (Oct. 1) and Shawn of the Dead (Oct. 8) — start at 8 p.m., with sound broadcast to wireless headphones (included with each ticket) so that attendees can listen to the movie’s audio while the venue observes time-of-day limits on amplified sound. The headphones are sanitized thoroughly with an EPA-approved cleaning agent and stored for one week in a no-touch, sealed manner to allow for decontamination. Films on Sundays commence at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to dress up as part of each event’s tie-in theme. The first of these costume-friendly screenings takes place Oct. 11 with Frozen and a complementary princess party. All tickets are $5. rabbitrabbitavl.com

Major League

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts showcases the work of the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League in its upper gallery with Textiles, Fiber and 3-D, opening Monday, Oct. 5, and running through Friday, Oct. 23. The show feature 19 artists and 29 works, including quilts, felted pieces, wearable art, books, sketchbooks, notebooks, repurposed wood and pottery. “Some pieces speak to current events, some have an almost spiritual feel, and there are many references to nature,” says Ellen Phillips, who curated the show with Martha Jane Peterson. “It’s eclectic and colorful and exciting.” The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. blackmountainarts.org