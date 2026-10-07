Around Town: Asheville Jewish Film Festival returns

Seven years have elapsed since the last Asheville Jewish Film Festival (AJFF). But thanks to a dedicated group of organizers, the event is back this fall.

Presented by the Center for Jewish Studies at UNC Asheville, the festival will run Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 10-Nov. 8, in Mullen James Hall with what a press release calls “four acclaimed international films celebrating Jewish culture, history and storytelling.”

“We are thrilled to revive the Asheville Jewish Film Festival for our Western North Carolina community,” says Steve Shulruff, chair of the AJFF Planning Committee. “The festival has not been held since 2019 because of the [COVID-19] pandemic and the challenges our region has faced. Our goal is to present films that entertain, inspire and inform while celebrating the richness and diversity of Jewish culture. We hope these stories will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.”

The 2026 edition of the AJFF will feature a different film each weekend with showtimes on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Selections include the drama Once Upon My Mother (Oct. 10-11); the documentary Sabbath Queen (Oct. 17-18); the coming-of-age drama The Sea (Oct. 24-25); and the multigenerational Holocaust drama The Ring (Nov. 7-8).

Each screening of Sabbath Queen will be followed by an onstage conversation with director Sandi DuBowski and the film’s subject, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie. Screenings of The Sea will include a postfilm discussion with local political expert Daniel Casse. And each screening of The Ring will be followed by a panel discussion with local children of Holocaust survivors.

There will also be an opening reception Saturday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m., in UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union. Free parking will be available for all AJFF events.

“Asheville has missed the annual AJFF,” says Wendy Boxer, chair of the AJFF Communications Workgroup. “Both the Jewish and the broader community have long looked forward to this event, and we are delighted to welcome it back.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/fsg.

Center for Craft turns 30

As part of its 30-year anniversary celebration, the Center for Craft will honor board member emeritus Stoney Lamar’s lifelong contributions to the community on Friday, Oct. 9, as well as open its new exhibition, Crafting Variance.

“An incredible artist, teacher, mentor and friend, Stoney exemplifies the spirit of curiosity and sharing that marks the very best of what craft can offer,” the Center for Craft says in a press release. “We owe much of our success to his support, generosity and stewardship over decades.”

The evening begins at 5:30 with a preview of Crafting Variance, featuring a conversation with guest curator Lola Ben-Alon, director of the Natural Materials Lab at Columbia University. The exhibition “brings together nine artists exploring the possibilities of natural, living and discarded materials — from sand, clay, maize and plant fibers to fungi, bacteria, hair and recycled plastics. Through sculpture, objects, film and material experiments, the exhibition explores the ways artists collaborate with materials, embracing their quirks and potential to push the boundaries of craft.”

The curator talk will be followed by a 6-8 p.m. reception with a toast to Lamar and refreshments inspired by the show. Free to attend.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/fja.

Auction to benefit Asheville Music School

On Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30-8 p.m., The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage hosts a silent auction to benefit Asheville Music School’s scholarship and outreach programs through the Paul Thorpe Music Education Fund.

According to a press release, items up for bidding include “luxury regional experiences, vacation getaways, wine tasting events, fine art, pampering packages, restaurant and wellness gift certificates, concert tickets and more.”

Proceeds from the event will help provide need-based scholarships for music lessons and instruments, as well as music-based community outreach.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. There will also be a cash bar with wine, local beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, regional food by local chefs and a live music showcase by Asheville Music School students.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/fsh.

Folkmoot Friendship Center gets renovations

Waynesville-based arts nonprofit Folkmoot is renovating its Folkmoot Friendship Center.

According to a press release, grants from The Border Foundation “will make possible much-needed building repairs: bathroom, plumbing, HVAC and more.” And through the support of community donations, Folkmoot is preparing the building’s vacant studio spaces for occupancy.

Open house events will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Free to attend.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/cpm.

Wordless novel about Helene

Swannanoa-based artist Jerald Pope’s 15th book, Ark, was published Aug. 14. According to a press release, the wordless novel “tells the story in pictures of an ancient tree, an unexpected storm and a picturesque mountain river. Forest animals seek refuge in the tree, but it can’t withstand the storm and falls into the river. The tree carries the animals on a plunging ride down the now raging river. In the end, they all reach solid ground and set off to rebuild their homes.”

Pope was inspired to tell the story as a means of helping children who had been impacted psychologically by Tropical Storm Helene.

“I know there is professional help out there for kids, as well as adults,” Pope says. “But I’ve also seen and heard about kids whose experience wasn’t ‘that bad’ who are still having trouble processing the way disaster upended their world. I wanted to offer them some kind of comfort and reassurance.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/fsi.