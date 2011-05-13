Avaloo handcrafted clothing opens in downtown Asheville

Avaloo, the design studio and retail space of local artist Mo O’Grady, recently opened its doors at 32 Biltmore Ave.

O’Grady shows her works at craft fairs around the country and is admired by handmade textile fans (like blogger JoAnna and the Loom). She also has Black Mountain-based studio.

The Biltmore Ave. shop currently carries a springtime array of dresses, jackets, tops and scarves as well as a line of denim. Styles are softly architectural. Many items feature a modern patchwork or tile motif; other pieces are appliqued with whimsical polka dots or rendered in fresh florals. Because O’Grady makes the apparel herself, if a size is not available she can easily remedy the situation. And more apparel is added all the time.

Info at 252-0445.