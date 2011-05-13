Avaloo handcrafted clothing opens in downtown Asheville

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Avaloo, the design studio and retail space of local artist Mo O’Grady, recently opened its doors at 32 Biltmore Ave.

O’Grady shows her works at craft fairs around the country and is admired by handmade textile fans (like blogger JoAnna and the Loom). She also has Black Mountain-based studio.

The Biltmore Ave. shop currently carries a springtime array of dresses, jackets, tops and scarves as well as a line of denim. Styles are softly architectural. Many items feature a modern patchwork or tile motif; other pieces are appliqued with whimsical polka dots or rendered in fresh florals. Because O’Grady makes the apparel herself, if a size is not available she can easily remedy the situation. And more apparel is added all the time.

Info at 252-0445.

2 thoughts on “Avaloo handcrafted clothing opens in downtown Asheville

  1. Andrea Gaines

    Dear Mo,
    I received my polka dot jacket the other day. It is quite lovely, but not with the color scheme I ordered. The sage-colored panel was supposed to be olive. I will send it back this week, and hope it can be exchanged. Thanks. -Andrea Gaines

  2. Carol Leavelle

    I have one of your jackets,,, looks like felt,,, that I bought several years ago and can’t find the info that tells me how to clean.

