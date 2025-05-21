Smart Bets: You Are Here

Though no longer the epicenter of consumerism, the Asheville Mall endures and is home to the new artist collective the Mall R.A.T.S. (Radical Artists Taking Up Space), whose members transform its unused spaces through exhibitions, craft pop-ups, immersive installations and educational opportunities.

On Saturday, May 24, the collective presents You Are Here, a one-day open call and same-day-install exhibition. Any artist living in Western North Carolina is invited to bring ready-to-display work that’s suitable for audiences of all ages to the gallery space, located in the main corridor beside JCPenney, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Mall R.A.T.S. will prepare and hang every submission possible until the walls are filled. An opening reception will be held that night, 5-7 p.m., and the exhibition will remain up through Friday, Aug. 22.

In addition to celebrating the resilience of local artists, You Are Here seeks to highlight the importance of creative expression in the wake of disasters like Tropical Storm Helene. To learn more, visit avl.mx/es7.