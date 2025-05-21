HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

Smart Bets: You Are Here

Liz Williams, left, and Erik Mace. Photo courtesy of Mall R.A.T.S.

Though no longer the epicenter of consumerism, the Asheville Mall endures and is home to the new artist collective the Mall R.A.T.S. (Radical Artists Taking Up Space), whose members transform its unused spaces through exhibitions, craft pop-ups, immersive installations and educational opportunities.

On Saturday, May 24, the collective presents You Are Here, a one-day open call and same-day-install exhibition. Any artist living in Western North Carolina is invited to bring ready-to-display work that’s suitable for audiences of all ages to the gallery space, located in the main corridor beside JCPenney, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Mall R.A.T.S. will prepare and hang every submission possible until the walls are filled. An opening reception will be held that night, 5-7 p.m., and the exhibition will remain up through Friday, Aug. 22.

In addition to celebrating the resilience of local artists, You Are Here seeks to highlight the importance of creative expression in the wake of disasters like Tropical Storm Helene. To learn more, visit avl.mx/es7.

308 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin

View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login