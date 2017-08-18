Celia Verbeck brings new songs to The Mothlight, Aug. 29

Celia Verbeck — a local composer, ethereal vocalist and Girls Rock AVL band coach — has been steadily at work on her second album, a follow up to her dreamy, electro-pop-flavored self-titled debut.
But listeners don’t have to wait for that new release to hear Verbeck’s latest songs. She’ll take the stage at The Mothlight on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 p.m. with The We4pon and Morel Atmosphere. “The majority of what I will be performing is new, unreleased material for my upcoming album,” she says.
Expect experimental synthesizers, delicate vocals that deliver emotional intensity, and vivid soundscapes that feel both culled from area forests and lakes, and inspired by the places and spaces of pure imagination.
