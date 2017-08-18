Celia Verbeck brings new songs to The Mothlight, Aug. 29

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Photo by Nicole McConville
Photo by Nicole McConville

Celia Verbeck — a local composer, ethereal vocalist and Girls Rock AVL band coach — has been steadily at work on her second album, a follow up to her dreamy, electro-pop-flavored self-titled debut.

But listeners don’t have to wait for that new release to hear Verbeck’s latest songs. She’ll take the stage at The Mothlight on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 p.m. with The We4pon and Morel Atmosphere. “The majority of what I will be performing is new, unreleased material for my upcoming album,” she says.

Expect experimental synthesizers, delicate vocals that deliver emotional intensity, and vivid soundscapes that feel both culled from area forests and lakes, and inspired by the places and spaces of pure imagination.

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.