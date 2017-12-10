Conscious Party: Hex Dance Party

WHAT: A dance party to benefit The Steady Collective

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

WHERE: The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Road

WHY: Back in April, seven intrepid organizers held the first Hex dance party at The Mothlight. The goal was to bring people together in a safe and inclusive space while supporting and highlighting the work of community organizations that aid marginalized groups.

Occurring every other month since then, all of the events have reached capacity and raised $1,000 to $2,000 each for Our VOICE, the Tranzmission Prison Project and Justice For All People, a branch of Pisgah Legal Services that helps undocumented victims of domestic violence.

“They’re all organizations that even a smallish donation of one to two thousand dollars makes a huge difference,” says Evan Cohen, one of the Hex organizers.

All proceeds from the Saturday, Dec. 16, event go to The Steady Collective, a harm reduction organization dedicated to promoting the health and wellness of people who use drugs through empowerment and respectful collaboration.

“They’re a non judgmental group that helps get clean needles and Narcan kits to people who need them,” Cohen says. “It felt like a really relevant and pressing thing to raise money for because they approached us as specifically needing funding right now.”

In tandem with benefiting underserved populations, the Hex organizers aim to highlight artists of color, women, queer folks and others whose voices aren’t often brought to the front as its performers and DJs. For the latest event, Party FOUL Drag Circus will have an hourlong show before the dance party and Sarah M. Chappell will do tarot readings.

DJ Mallinali, DJ Honey and DJ Ganymede will then take over, offering an eclectic mix of hip-hop, house and cumbia. As with past Hex parties, designated volunteers will be watching out for attendees, ensuring that everyone can feel confident about having fun in a safe, welcoming environment.

Looking ahead, Hex events will continue at the same frequency in 2018 at The Mothlight. Cohen says she and her fellow organizers have “big dreams of becoming a permanent part of the community” and are hoping to grow in many different ways, possibly with some sort of Hex Festival.

Hex takes place 8 p.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at The Mothlight. $5 donation. www.themothlight.com