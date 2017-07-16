Conscious Party: Magic and Mind Reading

WHAT: “Magic and Mind Reading Mysteries” show to benefit Vanishing Wheelchair

WHEN: Sunday, July 23, 3 p.m

WHERE: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

WHY: Using intuition, clairvoyance and showmanship, esoteric magician Zeke Powerz has three goals for his upcoming benefit performance: to “raise money, raise some eyebrows and raise the dead.”

As a professional magician, Powerz’s focus is to blur the lines of reality, a theme that he hopes to carry into the upcoming show. “We’ve always been taught to ask more questions, look at things form different perspectives and to not believe things are what they are,” he says. “I don’t do tricks, tricks are for kids — I want people to suspend belief for a few minutes and look at things from a different perspective.”

The adult-geared show will benefit Vanishing Wheelchair, a nonprofit that uses magic and arts to help people with disabilities find meaning in life. This show, says co-founder T.J. Shimeld, fits the organization’s mission nicely. “When you look at a person in a wheelchair, their disability is often the first thing that people tend to see. With magic and mind reading, it shows you that you can’t just trust your eyes but to look beyond the obvious.”

Powerz’s show is a different realm of magic from what past Vanishing Wheelchair events have highlighted, Shimeld says. “It’s taking that next step forward with the possibilities of the mind — what Zeke does is right on the border of science and magic and reality, and really causes you to wonder.”

“Magic and Mind Reading Mysteries” will be performed at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Charlotte Street at 3 p.m. on July 23. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.vanishingwheelchair.com.