Four of a Kind: Ashton Zager talks local fiber arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Ashton Zager is an Asheville-based fiber artist.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming fiber arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair is happening at the WNC Agricultural Center Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20. I’ve never actually attended because I’m usually finding out about it too late, but this year I’m planning ahead. Any chance to connect and appreciate others who practice fiber art in a way that’s very different than mine is a treat.

Outside of fiber arts, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Art in the Park is a favorite event that is happening at Pack Square Park [on Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 19]. They always have a great variety of local artists, and it’s so inspirational to see others pushing their craft forward into the world.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Right now, I’m finishing up my last two commissioned pieces I committed to for the summer and then have a long list of new ideas to experiment with. I’ve had some frames made to make “germ-shaped” pieces that break away from symmetrical circles and square tapestries. I’m always wanting to create work that better mirrors organic shapes and textures within nature — things like a patch of lichen on a tree and the irregular flow of underwater plant life. We’ll see how it goes.