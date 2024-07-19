Four of a Kind: Ashton Zager talks local fiber arts scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Ashton Zager. Photo courtesy of the artist

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Ashton Zager is an Asheville-based fiber artist.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming fiber arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair is happening at the WNC Agricultural Center Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20. I’ve never actually attended because I’m usually finding out about it too late, but this year I’m planning ahead. Any chance to connect and appreciate others who practice fiber art in a way that’s very different than mine is a treat.

Outside of fiber arts, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Art in the Park is a favorite event that is happening at Pack Square Park [on Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 19]. They always have a great variety of local artists, and it’s so inspirational to see others pushing their craft forward into the world.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Right now, I’m finishing up my last two commissioned pieces I committed to for the summer and then have a long list of new ideas to experiment with. I’ve had some frames made to make “germ-shaped” pieces that break away from symmetrical circles and square tapestries. I’m always wanting to create work that better mirrors organic shapes and textures within nature — things like a patch of lichen on a tree and the irregular flow of underwater plant life. We’ll see how it goes.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.