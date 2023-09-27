Four of a Kind: Whitney Mongé shares insights on the local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Whitney Mongé is an Asheville-based singer-songwriter.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming music event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m really looking forward to seeing Black Violin at Wortham Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, Oct. 12. I’ve always been a big fan of classical music, and a couple of years ago I had the amazing opportunity to record a live album with the Seattle Symphony, which has only amplified my obsession with orchestras. I find crossover genres so interesting because they keep the listener on their toes, not knowing where the music will take them. Being a huge hip-hop fan as well, I can only imagine hearing Black Violin mash up Mozart with Kendrick Lamar.

Outside of music, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Sow & Grow Fest: Celebrating Sustainable Farms and Food on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Smoky Park Supper Club. As an avid gardener and plant lover, I look forward to learning more abundant ways to grow food and connect with my local community. Along with this being Sow & Grow’s 30th anniversary, live music, food trucks and craft beers for the festivities will make this a great event for families and all who want to gather in the name of sustainability. And the best part is it’s free to the public!

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I am excited about working with LEAF Global Arts Schools & Streets this year as a resident teaching artist. Over the summer I had the pleasure of facilitating some classes for their summer camp with children ages 6-12, and moving forward I will be working with some select schools throughout the current school year. We mainly focus on learning about music pertaining to cultural themes, singing, songwriting, playing instruments, live performance and sound recording. With each facet, the kids learn self-confidence, find their inner voices and discover unity through the avenue of music. It brings me so much joy to share my artistic passion and be a role model for the next generation.