Important resources for WNC artists and arts organizations

Press release from ArtsAVL:

Our hearts are breaking for our community, especially for our creative community. As your #1 arts advocate, ArtsAVL is here for you! We are doing everything we can to provide local creatives with aid resources. We are also working diligently to secure funding to help with immediate needs and long term recovery.

We are happy to share that the ArtsAVL team are all well and accounted for. Like many of you, we are dealing with power, water, and connectivity issues, but please don’t hesitate to reach out and let us know how you are doing.

With Love,

Katie, Rebecca, Elise, and Alexa

Emergency Support Resources for WNC Creatives

ArtsAVL has compiled a list of emergency support resources for artists and arts organizations impacted by this disaster. Visit artsavl.org/aid to learn more.

Need help applying for aid? Email us at hello@artsavl.org for assistance.

Learn more.

WNC Creatives Needs Assessment

WNC Artists and Arts Organizations: WE NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU! Please fill out this form to let us know about your immediate and upcoming needs, so we can better support you.

Make a Donation

If you would like to make a donation to support creatives in WNC impacted by Hurricane Helene, you can either donate directly to ArtsAVL to support immediate needs or to the NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund to longer term recovery efforts.

More local arts news