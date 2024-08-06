In photos: AVLFest 2024

Music fans came from near and far to celebrate the second annual AVLFest, Aug. 1-4. The multivenue gathering included hundreds of local and touring acts, with headlining performances by Papadosio and Washed Out — both of which drew massive crowds.
The following images were taken during the Saturday portion of the four-day festival.
NEW THEORY: Washed Out turned The Orange Peel into a chillwave soundscape, set to a mesmerizing backdrop. Photo by Caleb Johnson
ATTENDEES: Papadosio drew a large crowd at Salvage Station during its performance. Photo by Caleb Johnson
EULOGIZED: Asheville psych-rock group The Silver Doors took the stage at Eulogy. Photo by Caleb Johnson
BACK IN TIME: LazrLuvr surveyed the ’80s pop landscape at Asheville Music Hall. Photo by Caleb Johnson
LOVE AND MUSIC: Yesterday’s Clothes performed at Fleetwood’s Rock-N-Roll Wedding Chapel in West Asheville. Photo by Caleb Johnson
SMOOTH SAILING: Local band Boat Command performed its post-lo-fi yacht hop at The One Stop at Asheville Music Hall. Photo by Caleb Johnson
FUSION: Atlanta-based Trap Jazz brought its blend of hip-hop and jazz to Salvage Station. Photo by Caleb Johnson
OUTPOST SPARKS: Beachwood Sparks, a Los Angeles-based country band, performed at The Outpost. Photo by Caleb Johnson
