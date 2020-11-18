Leah Chang is thankful for supportive husband, community

“I am extremely grateful for my husband Greg’s culinary skills. He’s been awesome at planning and cooking creative menus throughout the pandemic. At work, I’m glad to be learning some new digital skills with the virtual cinema at the Fine Arts and the online store at New Morning Gallery. I’d like to thank the local community for their support, from our patrons to the folks behind #AshevilleStrong and Go Local to the Mountain Xpress and the Asheville Movie Guys, and to our neighbors on Biltmore Avenue. I appreciate you all so much!” — Leah Chang, manager/programmer at the Fine Arts Theatre

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.