Local arts organizations hit by NEA grant terminations

On May 2, just after 8 p.m., emails were sent from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to grant recipients informing them that their awards had been terminated, effective Saturday, May 31. Among the organizations that received these letters were Asheville Creative Arts (ACA), LEAF Global Arts and the Penland School of Craft, each of which were told that their NEA-funded projects do not align with the Trump administration’s new objectives.

“The NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful and support the economic development of Asian American communities,” the email stated. “Funding is being allocated in a new direction in furtherance of the Administration’s agenda.”

On May 13, ArtsAVL and the Asheville Art Museum — the two other NEA grant recipients in Western North Carolina — also received letters that their awards would be terminated on Sunday, June 15. All five recipients were given a week to appeal and provide documentation that their projects aligned with these specific priorities.

Taking a stand

The news came as a surprise to ACA co-founder and producing director Abby Felder, whose organization received a $15,000 grant in 2024 in support of the development and production of Petit Mondrain. The world premiere, created by local artist Edwin Salas, invites audiences 5 years and younger to explore shapes and colors inspired by the work of artist Piet Mondrian.

“Grasp of geometry is an important concept in developing literacy, so not only is this show entertaining, it also helps littles and the caregivers in the audience practice some foundational skills that are important for academic success later in life,” Felder says.

The award was authorized in summer 2024 and the funds for the approved activities have been spent. The ACA will not have to repay the grant. Still, the organization appealed the decision, arguing that byproducts of Petit Mondrian include supporting recovery from natural disasters and supporting health outcomes. Felder views the appeal as ACA’s “way of making a statement about the importance of work like Petit Mondrain and the work of the arts sector at large.”

Felder continues: “Our appeal is because we want to advocate for our community here in Western North Carolina, which deserves arts and culture that reflect our multiple stories and experiences. It’s done in solidarity with our fellow arts and cultural organizations, and our colleagues at the NEH, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and whichever other group that stewards culture and knowledge [that] is next in line to be defunded due to changing priorities.”

Felder does not expect future NEA awards, noting that even if the agency isn’t shuttered as the president’s draft budget for the fiscal year 2026 has proposed, the termination letter that ACA received indicates a narrowing of the type of work that will be supported by federal dollars. And despite the inclusion of multiple minority groups in the list of new priorities, Felder says it’s tough to take it as a sincere gesture considering the Jan. 20 executive order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.”

Particularly telling for her is the line about “projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President.” She notes that NEA applicants historically have to demonstrate how the project serves the public and prove its artistic excellence, and that proposals are reviewed by a panel of industry professionals, laypeople and a representative from the government.

“Focusing on the singular vision of an executive is a huge departure from the way the NEA has served to democratize culture, and I think is meant to intimidate artists by undermining the value of work as neither reflective of our nation’s many cultures nor as creative,” Felder says. “It’s meant to sow chaos and intimidate us so that we are afraid to use our toolkit to create the vibrant civic spaces that foster democracy. Personally, we at Asheville Creative Arts are resolved to not only continue to serve audiences of all ages in Western North Carolina but to expand our reach.”

Doing so, however, will involve finding alternative revenue streams to continue making ACA programs accessible. According to Felder, NEA funding allows her group to offer performances at free or very low cost while still paying artists and administrators a living wage. The grants also make it possible for ACA to bring arts to remote communities in the region at very little expense to the institutions that host performances.

Creative solutions

LEAF Global Arts received $35,000 from the NEA for performance art. According to Jennifer Pickering, LEAF co-executive director, the NEA has been the nonprofit’s primary source of funding for over 20 years with this particular grant going toward headlining artists for its twice-yearly festivals and the visiting teaching artists who work in local schools and the community before the festival.

Like Felder, Pickering received a termination letter on May 2. Then she was hit with more troubling news.

“There are several other grants we get from other organizations that are funded by the NEA grants, so we’re losing those as well,” Pickering says. “ We’re probably looking in the $75,000 to $90,000 range [of total losses of LEAF’s $1.5 million operating budget], which is significant for us, especially right now.”

LEAF’s programming regularly features Black, Latinx, Indigenous and Asian American artists, and the nonprofit also has numerous veterans on its staff. Pickering did not appeal the decision.

“ The pieces that they are choosing to support in the letter of termination, we don’t fall into those,” she says. “ And because of the range of dedication to diversity and multicultural [values] and all the things that allow people to be themselves — LGBTQ to diversity, equity, inclusion, all those pieces — we’re definitely not a match at this moment. And we’re not interested in compromising our values and what we are.”

The NEA news arrived less than a week before the Spring LEAF Retreat, which Pickering viewed as “a love letter to the community. But she also says going forward with the festival was a questionable decision. LEAF does not receive NEA funding in advance and has to do “fairly extensive” reporting “that will judge what we get — if anything,” says Pickering.

The festival’s fall edition marks the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary, and while Pickering says some smaller pieces of the celebration occurred over the May 9-11 weekend, the bigger components are slated for October. With budgetary issues now looming, she and her colleagues are hard at work finding new funding sources and local partners.

“ We’re not very aggressive about our fundraising,” she says. “We’re much better giving away tickets and giving away things. But we’re hopeful, too. There’s a lot of LEAF love out there.”

Cloudy future

ArtsAVL, the designated arts agency for Buncombe County, received a $75,000 NEA grant. According to Executive Director Katie Cornell, ArtsAVL’s grant contract was already set to end on Monday, June 30. Similar to ACA’s situation, her organization will not have to repay any of the funding — all of which has already been received and subgranted through its Grassroot Arts Program (GAP) grant. Eighteen of the 43 GAP recipients received part of this NEA funding, and additional funding from the NC Arts Council and Buncombe County Arts & Culture Block Grant rounded out the program’s funds.

Though Cornell is disappointed with the NEA grant terminations in WNC and has requested further information to help ArtsAVL decide whether to appeal since its project is complete, she’s more concerned about the next funding cycle as GAP was already slated to take a hit from the N.C. General Assembly.

“It likely means reduced Grassroots Arts Program funding for 2025–26, compounding the loss already caused by the state’s tier-based restriction on state arts funding,” she says. “Forty percent of NEA funding also goes directly to the State Arts Agencies. It is unclear how [the priority changes] will impact future NEA funding to the North Carolina Arts Council, which will in turn impact arts organizations across the state.”

The Asheville Art Museum notes cuts to its NEA funding grant totaled $70,000 and went toward curatorial programs.

As for broader efforts, Arts N.C., a statewide advocacy organization, is conducting a survey of North Carolina arts organizations that have received NEA funding in the last year to see how many had grants terminated. And on May 13, hours before the second wave of NEA termination letters were sent, Arts N.C. announced its NC Needs the NEA campaign. The call-to-action provides North Carolinians with resources to send emails and make phone calls to Congress to share their support for the NEA. North Carolina arts organizations are also encouraged to sign on to a letter to the North Carolina congressional delegation, “urging them to support this federal agency and all that it does to support and grow local economies and communities.”