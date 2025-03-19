Mercy in the Mountains concert initiative supports Helene victims and WNC musicians

In response to the widespread devastation visited upon Western North Carolina by Tropical Storm Helene, many individuals, organizations and government agencies have risen to the challenge, providing critical aid in the form of supplies, logistics, volunteers, emotional support, cash and more. Inevitably, as the news cycle turns its focus to other matters, the continuing crisis in WNC threatens to fade from the wider public’s consciousness.

A new concert series initiative, Mercy in the Mountains, aims to keep the area’s ongoing need in the spotlight, raising funds for WNC nonprofits, supporting local musicians and entertaining audiences. The effort kicked off with a Jan. 24 show at The Mule. The next event is a Friday, March 21, concert at The Grey Eagle headlined by Ashes & Arrows.

‘Greater purpose’

A brand-new nonprofit, Mercy in the Mountains is a wholly grassroots effort launched in the days and weeks after Helene by retired educator Bob Walters. “I’m the only member of Mercy in the Mountains,” he says with a laugh, while emphasizing that he has received a great deal of help from fellow residents of the region. “I have not been going it alone, not by any means.”

From the start, Walters’ plan was to organize concerts in multiple local venues, featuring artists in many genres. The organization established a goal to raise at least $20,000 to help “those who have lost homes, property, business and jobs,” Walters says.

The first Mercy in the Mountains event was an acoustic night featuring Asheville-based musician and author David LaMotte as headliner with several other local acts on the bill, including the duo Melissa & McKinney, Owen Walsh and Jon Edwards. Melissa McKinney is a resident artist with LEAF Global Arts. During her set with her daughter, McKinney, she spoke about the Helene disaster, its effect on the community and the work being done in the storm’s aftermath.

“It was clear that everyone was there for a greater purpose,” Walters says. The capacity attendance helped make the event a solid start; Walters says that The Mule show grossed about $2,200.

Thanks to the connections Walter has forged within the WNC community, expenses for Mercy in the Mountains events are being held to a minimum. The organization is paying some of the performers to help support them in the face of disaster-related income loss. Some artists are donating all or part of their customary fees to the cause. Walters estimates that after expenses, 70%-80% of ticket sales revenue will find its way directly to the designated charities.

Walters readily admits that he has little fundraising experience. But as a musician, sometime band leader and retired private school teacher, he knows a good bit about organizing. “We are doing what we know,” he wrote in a recent appeal on social media, “pulling together musicians, promoters, agents, venues and volunteers to provide music concerts.”

Setting up a nonprofit takes time, effort and expense, so he has intentionally partnered with experienced organizations to help keep things in order. With an eye toward getting funds together quickly, Walters is collaborating with LEAF for fiscal matters. “I don’t want to handle any money,” he says with a chuckle. “When the money comes in, it goes right into the programs.”

Monetary hugs

LEAF Global Arts is one of two sponsor-beneficiaries for Mercy in the Mountains. That organization’s Local Artists Relief Fund was established to provide direct support to WNC teaching artists cut off from performing gigs by Helene-related venue closures. On its website, LEAF emphasizes that the program “is not a granting process,” instead describing it as “a big hug” to artists in the form of monetary gifts for community engagement events. The Dan Lucas Memorial Fund is currently matching all donations to LEAF Global Arts’ Local Artists Relief Fund.

The other organization benefiting from Mercy in the Mountains events is the Asheville Regional Coalition for Home Repair (ARCHR) project, which helps low-income homeowners in Buncombe and Madison counties with storm-related damage repairs. Led by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, ARCHR’s other partners include the Asheville Buncombe Community Land Trust, Community Action Opportunities, Mountain Housing Opportunities and PODER Emma.

Building on the success of Mercy in the Mountains’ inaugural event, the second show on March 21 will feature Ashes & Arrows as headliners for an evening of music at The Grey Eagle. The Asheville-based country rock band advanced to the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” in 2024 and released its debut full-length album, Chapter One (The Long Road North), in October. Asheville roots artist Abby Bryant will open the show.

Walters says Mercy in the Mountains will continue its work as long as the need exists. “These initiatives are not going to run out of needing money,” he says. “Over 1,300 people are still displaced or ‘roofless.’”

He has already scheduled a third event. Billed as One. Mic, the Monday, June 2, show on Highland Brewing’s Meadow stage will take the form of a traditional bluegrass fest; the artist lineup will be announced soon.

Two more shows are also in development. While Walters prefers not to share details until they’re confirmed, he says that he hopes to stage additional Mercy in the Mountains events focusing on DJ/electronica and world music.

The Helene disaster affected almost everyone in WNC in some way, but some were impacted far worse than others, Walters points out. “I’m sitting here in my warm house,” he says. “Compared to what a lot of people lost, I’m fine. But people have to understand that [the effects of this disaster] are going to be with us for a long time. So we’re going to keep this thing going.”

WHAT: Mercy in the Mountains presents Ashes & Arrows with Abby Bryant

WHERE: The Grey Eagle, avl.mx/ekr

WHEN: Friday, March 21, 8 p.m. $30.75