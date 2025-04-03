Off the Shelf: Yes, this is a thriller — but it’s also so much more

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
NEXT UP: As part of Xpress' new regular feature, "Off the Shelf," we ask local residents to offer a book recommendation. This month's suggestion comes courtesy of Kayla Pressley Seay, site manager at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial. Photo courtesy of Seay; design by Scott Southwick

Editor’s note: Welcome back to “Off the Shelf,” a new monthly feature on literature. Unlike our regular book coverage, which spotlights Western North Carolina authors, “Off the Shelf” gives local readers the chance to recommend any title — regardless of the author’s connection to the area. This month’s recommender is Kayla Pressley Seay, site manager of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial. 

Admittedly, when I’m searching for my next read, I often get lost in the minutia of reviews and talk myself out of a book before I’ve even given the first sentence a passing glance. Fortunately, I stumbled upon Chris Whitaker’s recently published novel, All of the Colors of Darkness, when it was so new there were fewer than 10 reviews available online. Rather than move on to my next contender, I decided to treat this book like a blind date. Beyond the title, I knew nothing — no plot summary, no time period, not even a genre.

All the Colors of the Dark spans decades, beginning in a small Missouri town in 1975, when a young teen named Patch witnesses the near-abduction of a teen girl and chooses to bravely (or maybe foolishly) intervene, resulting in his own abduction. The subsequent pages move linearly through time with flashbacks to key moments, knitting together the experiences of Patch with those of his best friend, Saint, and her unwavering quest to find him. 

Within the first few chapters, the book’s characters somehow felt familiar, like folks I’d known from my small town, and yet they were also unpredictably unique with their mannerisms and speech. It’s clear Whitaker felt no desire to stick with tropes and stereotypes as he fleshed out the dynamic central players. Similarly, Whitaker didn’t write with a single genre in mind. All the Colors of the Dark easily checks off multiple boxes: fiction, thriller, mystery, suspense and even romance.

As the site manager of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial, reading comes with the territory. I spend more time than I often realize on the quest for quotable quotes and reading passages from Thomas Wolfe’s writings. Folks who have read Wolfe know that brevity isn’t his strong suit. Wolfe loves excessive details and setting scenes often melts into rich prose. Perhaps this is why I felt at home reading All the Colors of the Dark, which at just over 600 pages is a commitment, to be sure. But Whitaker’s prose is so vivid and evocative, I challenge that any reader can see through the darkness.

I’ll close with one of my favorite lines from the book:

“At ten years old he realized that people were born whole, and that the bad things peeled layers from the person you once were, thinning compassion and empathy and the ability to construct a future. At thirteen he knew those layers could sometimes be rebuilt when people loved you. When you loved.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.