Kids Issue 2018: Share your light

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of posts featuring the art and writing of local K-12 students from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

Some people don’t know what it’s like to have friends. Many people have always had friends. You shine a light, and it’s your job to spread it. My parents have always told me emotions are contagious. No one determines your reactions. You carry yourself up. This does not make you alone. Some of the strongest people I know carry more than one person.

Think of your life as a candle. You bear your own light. Some people who have no friends may be the candles without light. Share your light. Our world would be better if we worked as a community. We spread our light. It’s not something you do for a day, it’s not something we do for a week, it’s something you do for a lifetime.

Making a difference is hard, but you can do it in your school, work or even your home. You don’t have to be famous to change the world. You can be 11, in school and just an average student. Notice the small things we may ignore when we are careless. Light someone’s candle, and that is a difference big enough to change the world in your own way.

We all have talents and challenges. Be understanding to someone who may have other struggles than you have. Sometimes we find differences in other people’s personalities. This does not make them less than you. It makes them unique. I use these differences to make excuses. I judge people who may be different, and this is a problem we all have. Embrace others’ talents and struggles. Use your talents to strengthen others’ struggles. Do it anywhere you can.

Your life is also like an eye. You see everything. This may make it seem as if you have no control, but just like an eye, you choose the amount of light that comes in. If you go through hard times, and you feel lost, open your eyes to see the light around you. Then, just like a candle, spread the light as far as you can. Because when you do, you start a domino effect that might just change the world.

— Annaclaire Vo

Sixth grade

Asheville Catholic School