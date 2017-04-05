Should Asheville be Craft City? Voting is open for American Craft Week’s Top 10 Towns for Craft Lovers

Think Asheville deserves a reputation for more than beer? How about its thriving craft arts scene?

Voting is under way to establish the Top 10 Towns for Craft Lovers, via an online poll presented by American Craft Week. At the time this is being posted, tiny Seagrove, N.C. (population 228), is in the lead with over 3,000 votes, while craft-rich Asheville lags behind with a mere 500 votes.

If Asheville wins the poll, local crafters are planning a celebration. Wedge Brewing has agreed to host a party if Asheville takes the top spot, according to Sherry Masters, co-chair of American Craft Week and owner of Art Connections in Asheville.

“While some may say winning the crown for the top American town for crafts may seem only a boost for tourism, more importantly, it should be considered a gauge of our civic pride in our creativity and artisan-owned small businesses,” said Susan Hutchinson, a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and staffer at Mountain Xpress.

Each person is allowed to vote once per day in the poll. Voting ends April 16. Here is the link to vote: http://americancraftweek.com/top10-2017