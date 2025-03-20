Smart Bet: Jim Swayzee

Asheville-based singer-songwriter Jim Swayzee was all set to debut his new album, Dear Phantom, on Oct. 18 and celebrate with a record release show at One World West. But a few weeks prior, a little natural disaster called Tropical Storm Helene blew through and put those plans on hold.

Five months later, the folk rocker is again ready to share his latest collection of tunes, which were recorded, mixed and mastered at West Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios. The new date is Saturday, March 22, back at the West Asheville brewery/venue. Fellow local artist Thomas Kozak opens the show at 8 p.m., followed by Swayzee performing with a backing band. Tickets are $10. avl.mx/emb