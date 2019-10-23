Smart Bets: 1349

As the days grow shorter and darkness descends at an earlier hour, a matching soundtrack is in order. Enter 1349, a Norwegian black metal band and self-professed slingers of “aural hellfire” whose name is a nod to the year the Black Death reached the musicians’ home shores. Touring in support of its seventh LP, The Infernal Pathway, which “promises a journey through chaos and madness, darkness and peril, terror and annihilation,” 1349 stops by The Mothlight on Saturday, Oct. 26. Griming up the stage in advance of the headliner, at the jolly hour of 8 p.m., will be fellow metal acolytes Uada (from Portland, Ore.), Cloak (from Atlanta) and Black Mountain Hunger (from right in our Asheville backyard). $17 advance/$20 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Dmitry Valberg
