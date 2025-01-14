Smart Bets: 31 days of post-Helene art

To process life-changing events, writers write their feelings and singers sing their feelings. After Tropical Storm Helene, artist Kira Bursky drew her feelings. Throughout October, the young artist put onto paper one image a day, every day. All 31 of those original pieces will be on display at the West Asheville Public Library for two months starting with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 16, 6-8 p.m. A limited number of signed 12-by-12-inch prints of each image — both framed and unframed — will be for sale, as will a hardcover book featuring all 31 prints. Themes of the expressive and frequently unsettling pieces reflect images and feelings that may resonate with many Western North Carolina residents who experienced Helene and its aftermath — titles include The House, The Island, The Drive, Binoculars, Passport, Boots and The Scarecrow. Bursky is also a fashion designer and film/video maker through her company, All Around Artsy. The artist will donate 20% of profits from sales to BeLoved Asheville and ArtsAVL to support Helene relief efforts. avl.mx/efb

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.