Smart Bets: 4U — A Symphonic Celebration of Prince

Nearly 2 1/2 years have elapsed since Prince departed this world, though The Purple One’s wide-ranging influence remains firmly terrestrial. One of its latest manifestations is 4U, the first and, so far, only celebration of his music approved by his estate. On Friday, Sept. 14, in the ExploreAsheville.com Arena, a live touring band will perform Prince’s greatest hits and deep cuts with the Asheville Symphony. Acclaimed producer, The Roots’ drummer and noted Prince fan Questlove helped curate the music and arrangements with assistance from early Prince collaborator Brent Fischer and multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. The full-sensory presentation is rounded out by photo and video content provided by the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson. The show begins at 8 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo courtesy of TCG Entertainment and Live Nation Urban

