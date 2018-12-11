Smart Bets: A Christmas Carol

A youth movement is afoot for Montford Park Players’ latest production of A Christmas Carol. In addition to the cast for the dramatization of Charles Dickens’ classic story, the sets, costumes, lights, sounds and effects have been designed and will be executed entirely by the teens and tweens of the Montford Moppets. Guided by longtime Moppets instructors Ashleigh and Skyler Goff, the latter of whom adapted this year’s version, the actors and tech team bring to life the story of the Cratchit family and Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation. Performances take place Dec. 14, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Land of the Sky United Church of Christ. Free, but reserving advance seats online is recommended. montfordparkplayers.org. Photo by William Z. Lawrence