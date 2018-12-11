Smart Bets: A Christmas Carol

A youth movement is afoot for Montford Park Players’ latest production of A Christmas Carol. In addition to the cast for the dramatization of Charles Dickens’ classic story, the sets, costumes, lights, sounds and effects have been designed and will be executed entirely by the teens and tweens of the Montford Moppets. Guided by longtime Moppets instructors Ashleigh and Skyler Goff, the latter of whom adapted this year’s version, the actors and tech team bring to life the story of the Cratchit family and Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation. Performances take place Dec. 14, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Land of the Sky United Church of Christ. Free, but reserving advance seats online is recommended. montfordparkplayers.org. Photo by William Z. Lawrence
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.