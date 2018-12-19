Smart Bets: A Family Affair

In what’s gradually becoming a holiday tradition, Asheville notables join forces a few days before Christmas and pay tribute to Sly & the Family Stone under the moniker A Family Affair. The 2018 iteration takes place Saturday, Dec. 22, at Asheville Music Hall, with an ensemble consisting of Alex Bradley (Empire Strikes Brass), Adam Chase (James Brown Dance Party/Jazz Is Phish/The Chase Brothers), Jonathan Cole (Dirty Logic), Casey Cramer (Josh Phillips Folk Festival), Adam Dotson (formerly of Rubblebucket), Shannon Hoover (Jonathan Scales Fourchestra), CaroMia Tiller (Goldie and The Screamers/Siamese Jazz Club) and Jamar Woods (The Fritz). They’ll be joined by special guest Marcus King of The Marcus King Family Band. Homage will be doled out starting at 10 p.m. $15. ashevillemusichall.com. Photos courtesy of the musicians