Smart Bets: A Family Affair

Among their many credits, Adam and Matthew Chase have performed with members of The James Brown Band and Phish. Under their Chase Brothers moniker, they’ve turned those experiences into The James Brown Dance Party and Jazz Is PHSH, featuring a rotating cast of notable musicians covering beloved songs. Having also worked with Sly & The Family Stone, the Chases have taken a similar route with A Family Affair, paying tribute to the group behind “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People.” At The Grey Eagle on Friday, Dec. 22, Adam teams with local players, including Jamar Woods (The Fritz), Derrick Johnson (Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band), Alex Bradley (Empire Strikes Brass), Shannon Hoover (Jonathan Scales Fourchestra), Caitlin Krisko (The Broadcast) and Simon Thomas George (The Digs). 9 p.m. $12 advance (or 4 for $40)/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the Chases
