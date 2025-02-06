Smart Bets: A Legacy Worth Noting

The Southern Highland Craft Guild was founded nearly a century ago as a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the crafts and makers of the Southern Appalachian Highlands. On Feb. 1, the organization debuted a new show, A Legacy Worth Noting, at the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway in East Asheville showcasing the work of lifetime members and those who have received the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award, its highest honor. Both traditional and contemporary crafts are highlighted in the show through a diverse range of mediums, including pottery, wood, metal, fiber and jewelry. The 46 participating artists represent a range of work spanning seven decades. Among them are twin sisters Cynthia and Edwina Bringle , a ceramic artist and fiber artist, respectively, who have been instrumental in shaping the craft community at Penland School of Crafts. Also on display are some of the more than 140 quilts sewn over three decades by Connie Brown and functional pottery by Douglas Dacey , whose work is inspired by items found in nature, such as leaves, rocks and water. The show is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Wednesday, April 30. All pieces are for sale both on-site and online. avl.mx/ehm

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.