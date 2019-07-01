Smart Bets: Ahleuchatistas and Sea Moss

In these divisive times, it’s encouraging to see signs of unity across any and all lines. Highlighting the power of musical peace and partnership is the bicoastal pairing of Asheville’s Ahleuchatistas and Portland, Ore.’s Sea Moss. The two bands linked up when the experimental duo of Shane Parish (guitar) and Ryan Oslance (drums) was touring the West Coast, and on Friday, July 5, Noa Ver (vocals/electronics) and Zach D’Agostino (drums/electronics) will return the favor with a reunion at The Mothlight. Following the premiere of a new set at the venue’s Psych Mountain Fest in May, Ahleuchatistas earned a spot at September’s Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh. Meanwhile, Sea Moss is touring in support of its first full-length album, Bidet Dreaming. The show starts at 9 p.m. $7. themothlight.com. Photo of Sea Moss courtesy of the band
