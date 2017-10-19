Smart Bets: ALA.NI

ASHEVILLE N.C.— Like her former classmate Amy Winehouse, London-born, Paris-based singer ALA.NI makes fresh music that knowingly nods to a bygone age. With warm vocals that remain sweetly smooth in the upper registers and pair nicely with stripped-down guitar (which she also occasionally plays), she writes original songs in the style of standards sung by her great-uncle Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson — the Grenada-born, British cabaret star who was the basis for jazz artist Jack Ross on Downton Abbey. After singing backup for Mary J. Blige, Andrea Bocelli and Blur, ALA.NI booked time in Damon Albarn’s London studio to record part of her debut solo album, You & I. She’s currently opening for eclectic blues/soul singer Son Little, whose tour stops at The Mothlight for a Thursday, Oct. 26, show at 9 p.m. $13 advance/$15 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by LANDRY