Smart Bets: Alive and Kicking

Posted on by Kay West
Pictured, from left, are Emmanuel Borowsky, Frances Borowsky and Daniel Weiser. Photo courtesy of Borowsky Trio

Alive and Kicking, quartet of intimate concerts by a trio of musicians, will showcase works by three living composers. AmiciMusic, the award-winning, Asheville-based chamber music organization, is committed to breaking down barriers between performers and audiences through staging a relaxed and informal atmosphere in nontraditional spaces to present informative talks about each composer’s life before their particular piece is played.

The musicians for this series are pianist and artistic director Daniel Weiser, violinist Emmanuel Borowsky and his sister Frances Borowsky on cello; the siblings are from Baltimore.

The program includes a lively trio based on the tango, samba and blues by Dutch composer Heleen Verleur; “Cafe Music” by Paul Schoenfield with touches of jazz, ragtime, Dixieland and klezmer; and a neo-Romantic piano trio by Stephen Dankner that is evocative of Johannes Brahms, Frédéric Chopin and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The concerts will be held Friday-Sunday, May 16-18, at four different venues; the Friday evening show is in a private home with limited seating. For more information and ticket costs, visit avl.mx/erj.

