Smart Bets: Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen is an honorable Ashevillean. A strong candidate for the title “Queen of Indie Rock,” she tours around the U.S. and various corners of the world, headlining spacious rooms or opening for the likes of Arcade Fire. Waiting at the end of these treks are local shows, which have grown from The Mothlight to The Grey Eagle to accommodate larger crowds as Olsen’s star continues to rise. Her community appreciates the attention, both onstage and in the studio, be it her critically acclaimed 2016 album, MY WOMAN, or this fall’s Phases, a surprisingly cohesive collection of B-sides and rarities. Our neighbor closes out her year on the road at The Orange Peel on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 9 p.m. $20 advance/$22 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Kyle Coutts