Smart Bets: April B. & The Cool

In her first year as an Asheville resident, April Bennett has added some impressive credentials to her resumé. While maintaining a strong connection to her previous home base of Greenville, S.C., she’s been a steady presence across her new city in solo and duo form, as well as with her full band April B. & The Cool. Combining elements of funk, soul, hip-hop and numerous other influences, Bennett was chosen for the Pritchard Park Songwriter Series, the Marcus King Band Family Reunion at Pisgah Brewing Co. and headlined Asheville FM’s ninth anniversary celebration. Then, with an estimated 400 people packing the floor, she and The Cool opened for g-funk legend Warren G at The Grey Eagle in early December. As Bennett plots her follow-up to the group’s 2017 EP The Sidechick Chronicles, the ensemble takes to Highland Brewing Co. for its first gig of 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. Free to attend. highlandbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of Jesse Hamm