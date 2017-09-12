Smart Bets: Art in Autumn

Now in its 11th year, the Weaverville Business Association’s Art in Autumn fine arts and craft show brings together 114 artists practicing a range of disciplines throughout the Southeast. All are competing in the juried competition for a $1,000 best-of-show award, a $500 second-place, a $300 third-place and four $50 honorable mention prizes. Among those who’ve submitted pieces are numerous locals, including Weaverville-based fiber artist Elizabeth Searle, woodworker Jim Winters from Leicester, jeweler Carol Eder-Smith from Arden and Hendersonville-based photographer Alice Greko. Judging this year’s entries is Stefanie Gerber Darr, executive director of the Asheville Area Arts Council. All participants’ work will be on display in booths lining Weaverville’s Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. visitweaverville.com. Painting by Marcus Thomas

