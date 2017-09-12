Now in its 11th year, the Weaverville Business Association’s Art in Autumn fine arts and craft show brings together 114 artists practicing a range of disciplines throughout the Southeast. All are competing in the juried competition for a $1,000 best-of-show award, a $500 second-place, a $300 third-place and four $50 honorable mention prizes. Among those who’ve submitted pieces are numerous locals, including Weaverville-based fiber artist Elizabeth Searle, woodworker Jim Winters from Leicester, jeweler Carol Eder-Smith from Arden and Hendersonville-based photographer Alice Greko. Judging this year’s entries is Stefanie Gerber Darr, executive director of the Asheville Area Arts Council. All participants’ work will be on display in booths lining Weaverville’s Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. visitweaverville.com. Painting by Marcus Thomas
Smart Bets: Art in Autumn
Now in its 11th year, the Weaverville Business Association’s Art in Autumn fine arts and craft show brings together 114 artists practicing a range of disciplines throughout the Southeast. All are competing in the juried competition for a $1,000 best-of-show award, a $500 second-place, a $300 third-place and four $50 honorable mention prizes. Among those who’ve submitted pieces are numerous locals, including Weaverville-based fiber artist Elizabeth Searle, woodworker Jim Winters from Leicester, jeweler Carol Eder-Smith from Arden and Hendersonville-based photographer Alice Greko. Judging this year’s entries is Stefanie Gerber Darr, executive director of the Asheville Area Arts Council. All participants’ work will be on display in booths lining Weaverville’s Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. visitweaverville.com. Painting by Marcus Thomas
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.