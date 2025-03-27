Smart Bets: Artbeat Gallery & Lounge

Located in downtown Asheville in the former home of Fox and Beaux Boutique, Artbeat Gallery & Lounge had its grand opening on March 22. The new space serves as recent transplant Elliott From’s working artist studio and an immersive gallery experience, featuring original artwork, live art and music, as well as beer and wine.

“We wanted to create a space where art comes to life, where people can not only appreciate art but also experience the creative process firsthand,” From says in a press release. “This gallery is designed to be an interactive and welcoming space for both locals and visitors who want to connect with the art scene in a unique and meaningful way.”

A live performance artist and abstract painter, From moved to Asheville in September with his partner, Trisha Schwaba. He founded the company Artbeat Live in 2007 and, through sales of his art, has donated over $5 million to hundreds of nonprofits across the U.S. Artbeat Gallery & Lounge’s current exhibition features From’s work. Admission is free. avl.mx/emz