Smart Bets: Arts Rising!

In the wake of Tropical Storm Helene, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts sought to find a way to bring together and heal the community. What arose from those conversations is Arts Rising!, an initiative offering deeply discounted — $15 — tickets to designated upcoming performances plus $15 classes through the end of this year. “The arts have a unique power to heal communities,” says managing director Rae Geoffrey in a media release. All $15 performances will be announced the day before the show on the Wortham Center event calendar and immediately available for purchase as long as the supply lasts. Also part of Arts Rising! efforts are pop-up galleries in the Wortham lobby featuring artists from the River Arts District; work by Sarah Faulkner and Anna Bryant is on exhibit through December. avl.mx/eay Photo of Anna Bryant courtesy Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

