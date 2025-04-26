Smart Bets: Asheville Amadeus Festival

Raise a pint of Fables & Folklore Hazy IPA on Wednesday, April 30, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Mills River to kick off the 2025 Asheville Amadeus Festival.
The special-release beer and evening of live music mark the return of the biennial celebration of music and the arts presented by the Asheville Symphony. Created in 2015 to honor the life and work of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the festival has evolved into a citywide, multiday collaboration among arts-focused nonprofits featuring live musical performance across genres, theater, dance, puppets and educational opportunities for all ages.
“The Art of Storytelling” is this year’s theme, with Grammy-winning mandolinist and singer Chris Thile and Time for Three strings ensemble co-headlining 11 days of performances and activities. Venues include churches and public libraries, the Wortham Center for Performing Arts, Asheville Community Theatre, The Orange Peel, the Brevard Music Center and the Asheville Art Museum. Asheville Amadeus Festival will wrap up with an Evening with Chris Thile, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.
For a full schedule and to buy tickets, visit avl.mx/eq2.
