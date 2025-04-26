Smart Bets: Asheville Amadeus Festival

Posted on by Kay West
Photo of Chris Thile by Josh Goleman

Raise a pint of Fables & Folklore Hazy IPA on Wednesday, April 30, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Mills River to kick off the 2025 Asheville Amadeus Festival.

The special-release beer and evening of live music mark the return of the biennial celebration of music and the arts presented by the Asheville Symphony. Created in 2015 to honor the life and work of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the festival has evolved into a citywide, multiday collaboration among arts-focused nonprofits featuring live musical performance across genres, theater, dance, puppets and educational opportunities for all ages.

The Art of Storytelling” is this year’s theme, with Grammy-winning mandolinist and singer Chris Thile and Time for Three strings ensemble co-headlining 11 days of performances and activities. Venues include churches and public libraries, the Wortham Center for Performing Arts, Asheville Community Theatre, The Orange Peel, the Brevard Music Center and the Asheville Art Museum. Asheville Amadeus Festival will wrap up with an Evening with Chris Thile, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. 

For a full schedule and to buy tickets, visit avl.mx/eq2.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.