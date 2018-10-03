Smart Bets: Asheville Circus

Asheville Circus describes itself as a “recently formed electric Americana band with big plans,” and its first multiday concert event reflects those ambitions. Dubbed “3 Ring Shenanigans,” the group’s trio of consecutive evenings at Ambrose West seeks to be “an accessible celebration of Asheville’s art and music scene” by featuring sideshow performers, local artists and two sets by the host band nightly. Each date also carries a different costume theme, with clowns and jugglers on Monday, Oct. 8; animals and acrobats on Tuesday, Oct. 9; and freak show performers and illusionists on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Ticket options include $10 for one night, $25 for all three events and a $60, three-night package for two that comes with Asheville Circus merchandise. Each night starts at 8 p.m. ambrosewest.com. Photo courtesy of the band