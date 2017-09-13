Smart Bets: Asheville Film Festival

Remember the days when the Asheville Film Festival was the city’s premier cinematic event, capable of attracting the likes of Ken Russell and Don Mancini? Ron Cooper and A-B Tech carry on the festival’s legacy with a packed single day during which 46 films will be screened across five campus venues. Feature-length and short selections include comedies, dramas, documentaries, student films, web series and experimental films. Awards will be given out in a dozen categories. In the running are several works of local significance, including Justin Johnson’s documentary short, Abby The Spoon Lady. The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $10-25. ashevillencfilmfestival.com. Photo of Abby the Spoon Lady by John Gellman