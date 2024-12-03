Smart Bets: Asheville Nativity Exhibition

There are few more globally recognized images of Christian Christmas than the Nativity scene, also known as a crèche. It can be as simple as small figures of mother Mary, father Joseph and newborn baby Jesus in a barn or as elaborate as a fully staged live scene with a cast of dozens. The eighth annual Asheville Nativity Exhibition, Oh Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Christmas Crèches from Around the World, will display more than 250 crèches from over 70 countries at First Baptist Church of Asheville, daily Friday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 15. Each year, the exhibit is an ecumenical effort to highlight the cultural diversity of each crèche on display. This year’s event is coordinated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and First Baptist Church of Asheville. The family-friendly exhibit includes a life-size stable with costumes for taking photos. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. The exhibit is open 5-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays. avl.mx/d7e Photo courtesy Asheville Nativity Exhibit

